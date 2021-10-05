ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $149,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496,055. The stock has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

