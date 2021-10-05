ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 304,988 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 304,988 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $281,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. 338,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487,203. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

