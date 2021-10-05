ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 56,210 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,210 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Automatic Data Processing worth $227,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.92. 16,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

