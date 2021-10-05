ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 58,020 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $204,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,134,377,000 after purchasing an additional 362,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. The company had a trading volume of 232,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

