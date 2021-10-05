ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Broadcom worth $243,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.14. 20,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,443. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

