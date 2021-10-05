ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

