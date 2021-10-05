ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,758,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.37 and had previously closed at $69.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

