Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.81

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 563685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

