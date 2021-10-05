PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCHUY remained flat at $$10.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. PTT Public has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $10.87.

PTT Public Company Profile

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

