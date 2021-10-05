Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Shares of AOMOY stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
