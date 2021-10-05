Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

