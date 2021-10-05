Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.69

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.69 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 49.15 ($0.64). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 158,655 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The company has a market cap of £219.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.69.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.