Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $70,525.60 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $70,525.60 and approximately $68.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

