Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $4,795,000.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. 389,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 208.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $87,463,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 18.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

