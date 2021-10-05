QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QBIEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,104. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.