QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 9.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,377,000 after acquiring an additional 362,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.02. 85,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.