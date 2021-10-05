Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Sells $137,517.21 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Chris Beckstead sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $137,517.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE XM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. 1,264,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a PE ratio of -65.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,693,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,102,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

