Quantis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $20,437.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00106628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00137970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,477.32 or 1.00164496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.42 or 0.06639886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

