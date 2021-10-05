Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 33.6% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $75,696.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,109.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.29 or 0.06858436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00335717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.79 or 0.01165725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00104614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00523174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.09 or 0.00397372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00300942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,014,740 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

