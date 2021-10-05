Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$3.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTRH. Cormark lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE QTRH traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.83. 71,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,126. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$321.91 million and a P/E ratio of 88.44. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

