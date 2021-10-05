QuickSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.79 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $421.46 or 0.00845780 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $137.86 million and $23.79 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

