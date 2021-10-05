Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 371,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quidel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

