Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

