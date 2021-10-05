Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $250,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.