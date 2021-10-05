Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Up 4.5%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.06. 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 96,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $573.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rafael by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rafael by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,852,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rafael by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

