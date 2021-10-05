Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $22,818.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,109.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.29 or 0.06858436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00335717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.79 or 0.01165725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00104614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00523174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.09 or 0.00397372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00300942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

