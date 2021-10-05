Raymond James Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

