Raymond James Downgrades Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to Outperform

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

NYSE:EVA opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

