Raymond James Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $40.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,975,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

