Raymond James Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 107,510.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

