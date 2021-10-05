Raymond James Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $12.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

