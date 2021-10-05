Raymond James Lowers ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $12.50

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOL. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

SOL opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

