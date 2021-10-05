Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:SKE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$786.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.70. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.