Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of TSE:SKE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$786.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.70. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
