Raymond James Trims View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Target Price to $9.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of View by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in View during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in View by 49.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

