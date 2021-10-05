Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.06. Reading International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 35,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Reading International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.