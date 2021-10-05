Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/24/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

