Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.50

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 74101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $525.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

