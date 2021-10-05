Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,998.19

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,998.19 ($26.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,174 ($28.40). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,139 ($27.95), with a volume of 2,101,884 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £41.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.