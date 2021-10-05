Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,998.19

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,998.19 ($26.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,174 ($28.40). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,139 ($27.95), with a volume of 2,101,884 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on REL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).
The stock has a market cap of £41.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.19.
In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).
Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
