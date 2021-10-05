Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

