ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $12.50

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOL. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE:SOL opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

