ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RNW stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.30.
About ReNew Energy Global
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.