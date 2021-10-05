ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

