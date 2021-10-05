Rentberry Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $369,990.29 and approximately $198.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00241763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00113093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.