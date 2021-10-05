Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 141,605 shares.The stock last traded at $26.68 and had previously closed at $26.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,158 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

