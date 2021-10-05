Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (EVD, FME, FRE, HFG, IFXA, LIGHT, PHIA, RAA, RI, SHL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 5th:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €66.50 ($78.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €540.00 ($635.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €229.00 ($269.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 270 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

