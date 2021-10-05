Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (EVD, FME, FRE, HFG, IFXA, LIGHT, PHIA, RAA, RI, SHL)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 5th:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €66.50 ($78.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €540.00 ($635.29) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €229.00 ($269.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 270 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.