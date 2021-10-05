Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (AIG, ENB, HEINY, HSIC, LNC, MTY, PCHUY, PDRDY, PEXNY, POFCY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 5th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIG’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. After suffering from revenues declines since the past several years, topline is now growing. Hardening of insurance rates bodes well for premium growth. Its cost-cutting efforts are driving operational efficiency thus aiding the margins. It expects to achieve run-rate savings worth $1 billion by 2022 end. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business. The company is in the process of separating its Life and Retirement unit. Buyouts have led to business expansion. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 7% upward over the last 60 days. However, high debt remains a concern. The company's low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss imparts volatility to its earnings.”

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the second quarter of 2021 on an extremely bullish note with better-than-expected results despite pandemic adversities. The company saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses. Strengthening demand in the global dental and medical markets drove strong sales in the reported quarter. The company registered strong equipment growth in international markets with no significant supply-related delay. Overall dental sales reflect continued recovery in patient traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Expansion of both the margins bodes well. Over the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Yet, continued pandemic-led challenges faced by the end markets in most geographies are concerning. The company’s inability to provide a detailed financial guidance raises apprehensions.”

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business, has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its capital position also looks strong. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenue growth is 131.2% and 5.4%, respectively. However, high leverage is a concern. The Delta variant of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the company's margins.”

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$74.00 target price on the stock.

PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. Its return on equity remains impressive. The company continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry year to date.”

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $126.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition. Further, the company is experiencing strong growth in Canada and other international markets, which in turn is driving its organic growth. Growing industry supply opportunities and strong adoption of supply chain solutions in cloud, data center and broadband projects remain major positives. Moreover, strong momentum across construction, industrial and utility plus broadband businesses is a tailwind. Further, the company remains focused on strategic investments and margin expansion initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, declining end-user technology customers and currency headwinds are overhangs. Further, the company’s leveraged balance sheet remains a risk.”

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

