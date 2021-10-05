Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 5th (AOS, BE, CAHPF, CMA, CWEN, CYBBF, PDRDY, PSHG, PSMMY, PUBM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 5th:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

