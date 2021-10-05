Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

