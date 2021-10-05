Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $27.50. Retail Value shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter worth $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 305,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

