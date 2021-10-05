Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.55. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 37 shares.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.